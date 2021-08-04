Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for a little longer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another August day is here with an early taste of September.

These past few days have been very nice. Even in the areas that had some scattered showers, those temperatures remained at a comfortable level. I fully expect today to be another one of those days. Showers have a better chance of making a run at central Kentucky. Most of you will not see the first drop of rain, but the threat is there.

It looks like we will finally see some of true August weather flex some muscle. You won’t experience any of that until the end of the weekend to early next week. These numbers come in around the upper 80s to right at 90 degrees. A little summer surge for folks across Kentucky.

Take care of each other!

