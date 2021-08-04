Kentucky - Louisville women’s basketball game part of ESPN’s Jimmy V Classic

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A year off from one of the best rivalry games in women’s college basketball couldn’t stop the annual Kentucky-Louisville showdown from coming back bigger and better the following year. ESPN announced Wednesday that the 2021 edition of the rivalry, which will be played Sunday, Dec. 12 at the KFC Yum! Center, will be part of the Women’s Jimmy V Classic and air nationally on ESPN at 1 p.m. ET.

The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college men’s basketball coach and former ESPN commentator Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, which was founded by Valvano in 1993 to fund game-changing cancer research and scientists to eradicate the disease. The men’s classic began in 1995, while the women’s event debuted in 2002. Both events are part of ESPN’s V Week initiative, which utilizes platforms to provide important messaging to sports fans about the importance of cancer research. To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $134 million dollars for the V Foundation.

The rivalry game did not take place last season after schedule changes due to COVID-19 prevented the teams from finding an available date. The annual battle was then put on pause to be picked back up this season.

The Wildcats are close to finalizing the rest of the 2021 non-conference schedule with a full release expected soon. The Southeastern Conference has released the schedule rotation for the 2021-22 season. UK will host games vs. Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, while traveling to face Auburn, Alabama, Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Kentucky women’s basketball 2021-22 season tickets are now on sale at UKathletics.com/tickets as #ElzyEra excitement continues to build. Season ticket renewals will be available soon and information will be sent directly to current season ticket holders.

Fans may purchase new season tickets online at UKathletics.com/tickets or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287 (Option 1). Season tickets offer considerable savings over the cost of buying single-game tickets. Season ticket prices include admission to all Kentucky women’s basketball home games in Memorial Coliseum and Rupp Arena.

New season ticket purchases are available in three areas, starting with general admission bench seating (sections RR-ZZ) for $60 per ticket or $50 per ticket if you purchase four or more. Upper-level reserved chairbacks (sections AA-JJ) and lower-level reserved bench seating (sections R-Z) are available for $80 per ticket, while lower-level reserved chairbacks (sections A-J) are sold out again this season. Seat locations will be assigned in September after the current season ticket holder’s renewal deadline.

