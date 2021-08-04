Advertisement

Lexington sees highest single-day COVID-19 case increase in five months

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington had the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months.

For the latest daily update, the health department reported 141 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday, August 3.

We’re told the city’s 7-day rolling average is now approaching 100 new cases per day. On July 1, the daily average was seven cases. Since the outbreak began in March 2020, the city has had 37,273 cases and 326 deaths related to COVID-19.

Lexington also saw quadruple the number of COVID-19 in July compared to June, the health department reports. The city had 1,331 COVID-19 cases in July, compared to 287 in June.

Fayette County is also now back in the state’s COVID-19 red zone designation. The state’s map shows the county now has average daily cases of 25.3 per 100k population.

The health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

  • Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.

While there’s still a chance a fully vaccinated person can get COVID-19, symptoms will likely be less severe and the need for hospitalization is much smaller. Since February 2021, about 94% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

