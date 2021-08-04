A look at how nerve agents, rockets are destroyed at Blue Grass Army Depot

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in Richmond gave the media a behind the scenes look at how some of those nerve agents are destroyed.

So far, officials say the GB Sarin nerve agent is the most challenging to get rid of because of its volatility.

Wednesday afternoon, officials from the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant in Richmond gave the media a behind the scenes look at how some of those nerve agents are destroyed. (Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant)

Even though these chemicals are deadly, officials say the plan to destroy these nerve agents won’t affect the safety of Richmond residents.

“We’ve run a lot of rounds through this plant,” said Ron Hink, project manager. “We are very familiar with how the equipment operates and it’s really programmed to where if it doesn’t see anything it doesn’t expect to see it stops and waits for us to recover the process.”

A maximum of 24 rockets can be destroyed in an hour.

The first M 55 rockets carrying V-X nerve agents were destroyed July 9.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.