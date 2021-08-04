Advertisement

Louisville man dies in North Carolina kayak accident

A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North...
A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.(WITN)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVE) - A 20-year-old man from Louisville has died after his kayak capsized at Pamlico Sound in North Carolina.

According to our sister station WITN, officials with Cape Hatteras National Seashore said the 20-year-old was reported missing around 1:37 p.m. Tuesday.

The man, whose identity has not be released at this time, was one of three people in the kayak that capsized along the Outer Banks in N.C.

Hatteras island Rescue Squad located and retrieved the man’s body with the assistance of a visiting rescue diver, WITN reported.

Officials said the two other kayakers made it safely out of the water.

No other details were provided.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us they were called to Delong Road Monday morning for a report of an unresponsive...
Man found dead from gunshot wound on side of Lexington road
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update, says he’s not looking to roll back capacity limits at this time
Two people are dead after a shooting in Richmond. It happened Tuesday afternoon at an apartment...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting, man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39