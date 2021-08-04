Phone hotline set up to help Nicholas County flood victims

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The town of Carlisle is still trying to pick up the pieces from devasting flooding. A crisis hotline is now being used to help connect victims with resources.

It’s been almost a week since the flooding and, while some are picking up the pieces, others are still unsure about where to start. That’s where the Carlisle Crisis Cleanup Hotline has come to help people in the community looking for answers.

Stephen Scalf, of Nicholas County and a volunteer for the Crisis Cleanup Hotline, says that there has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the situation and that’s why he’s here to help.

“A lot of misinformation out there. People are like, ‘oh well, I am waiting for the fire department to tell us whether or not our home is condemned. We’re waiting for FEMA to come in and do some of the work,’” Scalf said.

Misinformation that can lead to missed opportunities.

That’s why it is important to call the hotline if you need assistance and they can either send someone to you or send resources your way because they know how just how bad the event was.

“These people, they’ve lost their home, they are not going to be able to rebuild, and it breaks my heart,” Scalf said.

But even on the darkest days, the community has still been able to come together to bring light.

“You’ve got the amazing amount of generosity that’s been coming in,” Scalf said. “There has been no shortage of volunteers and donations.”

The Carlisle Crisis Cleanup Hotline says the calls have been steady, but they are still available for the community members that need them.

The hotline number is 859-904-9220 and is available from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can also visit their set up on 106 East Main Street in Carlisle to speak to somebody in-person.

