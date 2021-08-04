Public Safety Job Fair being held Wednesday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Safety will be hosting a Public Safety Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Police Training Academy located at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown campus, 500 Newtown Pike.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with City of Lexington hiring representatives from the Lexington Police Dept., the Lexington Fire Dept., Community Corrections, E-911 and Code Enforcement.

Open positions include police officers, firefighters, correction officers, tele-communicators (911 dispatchers, call takers and supervisors) and code enforcement officers.

Lexington Emergency Management will also be onsite and are looking for volunteer coordinators for emergency response positions such as logistics, planning, finance and public information. Volunteers assist with coordinating transportation, communications, public works and engineering, healthcare and public health, social services, utilities, agriculture, schools and multicultural services

For more information on Public Safety positions, benefits and other career opportunities with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, visit lexingtonky.gov/jobs.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.