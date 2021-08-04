Advertisement

Public Safety Job Fair being held Wednesday in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Department of Public Safety will be hosting a Public Safety Job Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Police Training Academy located at Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown campus, 500 Newtown Pike.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to meet with City of Lexington hiring representatives from the Lexington Police Dept., the Lexington Fire Dept., Community Corrections, E-911 and Code Enforcement.

RELATED: FOP president: Crime is on the rise with fewer police officers on the streets

Open positions include police officers, firefighters, correction officers, tele-communicators (911 dispatchers, call takers and supervisors) and code enforcement officers.

Lexington Emergency Management will also be onsite and are looking for volunteer coordinators for emergency response positions such as logistics, planning, finance and public information. Volunteers assist with coordinating transportation, communications, public works and engineering, healthcare and public health, social services, utilities, agriculture, schools and multicultural services

For more information on Public Safety positions, benefits and other career opportunities with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government, visit lexingtonky.gov/jobs.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
Police investigating shooting in Masterson Station neighborhood
State Senator Alice Forgy Kerr
‘This Delta variant is a new ball game’: State senator from Lexington gets COVID-19 after being vaccinated
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

Latest News

Firefighters call police to scene of Powell County fire
WATCH | Firefighters call police to scene of Powell County fire
UK HealthCare has joined the growing list of healthe care providers requiring employees to get...
UK HealthCare joins list of health care providers requiring vaccine for employees
Hazard ARH
Appalachian Regional Healthcare to require COVID-19 vaccines for all staff
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
A panel of state lawmakers heard an update on the state’s unemployment situation.
Ky. lawmakers express concerns, frustration over state’s unemployment situation