Several inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

All seven inmates are not vaccinated.
Pulaski County Detention Center
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County is in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence map.

As of Wednesday, seven inmates at the Pulaski County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The seven that were .. were new intakes. They’ve been placed in lockdown. We have 24 hour medical here. Our medical staff follows their protocol as far as how they handle COVID patients,” said Jailer Anthony McCollum. “As far any symptoms, none of them have been showing any symptoms as of right now.”

In an effort to resume normal operation, vaccines are offered.

“Our health department comes in monthly. As of right now we have vaccinated about 200 inmates. Of course that is upon their request, that they be vaccinated,” he said.

One year ago, things looked different behind the walls of the Pulaski County Detention Center.

“We had last year approximately 30 something inmates have COVID…75% of the staff had COVID and we actually lost a staff member due to COVID,”

As cases are found in the facility once again and uncertainty mounts due to the Delta variant, Jail Officials continue to follow protocol.

“We follow the CDC guidelines as far as quarantine still. We stay in contact with the department of corrections and follow their guidelines as to what they send down,” he said.

McCollum says all seven inmates who tested positive are not vaccinated.

