Transylvania University to require masks on campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transylvania University has updated its mask guidelines for the upcoming year.

A release sent out on Wednesday by University President Brien Lewis says all employees, students and visitors to campus will be required to wear a mask in common and public spaces inside buildings, regardless of whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

That new policy begins Thursday, August 5.

The release says fully vaccinated people can remove their mask in a personal office, residence hall or meeting space while alone or when a physical distance of six feet can be maintained.

You can read more of the university’s Healthy at Transy guidelines by clicking here.

Fall 2021 classes begin Monday, August 30.

