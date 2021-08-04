Advertisement

UK Athletics plans to operate Rupp Arena at full capacity for upcoming season

Rupp Arena
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics announced they plan on operating Rupp Arena at full capacity this season.

“I am looking forward to walking back into Rupp Arena with 20,000 packed to the rafters standing and cheering for our kids,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Watching other sports and teams welcome their fans back, having attended a couple of events recently and seeing and feeling that buzz that the fans bring, I cannot wait to bring that back to Rupp. It truly is the greatest tradition in the history of college basketball.”

UK also says season ticket renewals for 2021-22 Kentucky men’s basketball are now available to all season ticket holders from the 2019-20 season with early renewal incentives available through Aug. 13.

