Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another below normal temperature day across the bluegrass state as we track a few more showers and storms. The threat for a few storms looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend before the pattern starts to turn more active into next week.

Temps this afternoon are mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of central and eastern Kentucky and a few degrees better than that in the west. Scattered showers and storms will also try to go up, especially this afternoon and evening across central and eastern Kentucky.

Moisture streams in from the southwest later Friday into Saturday, bringing more in the way of scattered showers and storms. This action looks a little more common across the east than everywhere else.

Temps continue to warm toward more typical August numbers during this time and that continues into early next week. But, some showers and storms try to cut into that and then a strong cold front likely enters the picture later in the week.

