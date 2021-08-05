Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another below normal temperature day across the bluegrass state as we track a few more showers and storms. The threat for a few storms looks to hang tough through the upcoming weekend before the pattern starts to turn more active into next week.

Temps this afternoon are mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of central and eastern Kentucky and a few degrees better than that in the west. Scattered showers and storms will also try to go up, especially this afternoon and evening across central and eastern Kentucky.

Moisture streams in from the southwest later Friday into Saturday, bringing more in the way of scattered showers and storms. This action looks a little more common across the east than everywhere else.

Temps continue to warm toward more typical August numbers during this time and that continues into early next week. But, some showers and storms try to cut into that and then a strong cold front likely enters the picture later in the week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around
Temperatures have been running below normal for a while. That trend changes soon
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | September feel holds on for a little longer
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around
WATCH|Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Scattered Showers and Storms Around
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Pleasant Temps Continue