Commercial driver dies in rollover truck accident

By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - One driver died Thursday morning in the Lake Cumberland area after their truck rolled over.

Officials say despite numerous teams responding and taking the victim to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, they did not survive.

Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response/KY Haz-Mat 12 team members posted on their Facebook page that their thoughts and prayers are sent to the driver’s friends and family.

Science Hill Fire, Eubank Fire, Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Pulaski Co Sheriffs Office, Ky KVE, Ky Transporation Cabinet and Candido’s Towing all responded to the scene.

We do not have any information about the driver’s identity.

