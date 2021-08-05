Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,217 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate over 10%

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,217 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 492,556 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.27% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 478 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were four new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,366.

As of Thursday, 939 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 282 are in the ICU, and 108 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,337,312 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

