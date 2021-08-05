Hot meals delivered to flood victims in Nicholas County

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The community is stepping up to help Nicholas County families impacted by the flooding.

Someone from Bourbon County donated 150 hot meals to be given out to families.

Volunteers took the meals around Wednesday night to anyone who needed it. One of the organizers, Jerry Johnson, talked about why doing door-to-door deliveries is so important.

“Our folks here have lost their homes, their transportation, a lot of them do not have cars,” Johnson said. “Another issue that they’re having is looting. We’ve had many cases reported of this and they’re afraid to leave their homes because they only have a little bit left, and they don’t want to go out into the community because what they do have left could be stolen, and so we found that out and decided to change up the strategy of what we were doing.”

A crisis hotline has been set up for families who need help. The hotline number is 859-904-9220 and is available from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., seven days a week. You can also visit their set up on 106 East Main Street in Carlisle to speak to somebody in person.

