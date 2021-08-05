Advertisement

Hundreds of Madison County kids to receive new shoes for new school year

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Volunteers took some time to bag up pairs of sneakers that will go to students in need this year.

It’s part of the outreach mission by Samaritan’s Feet.

Officials say that usually this kind of thing is done with a basin of water in the middle and officials washing the feet of the kids in need, but, because of the pandemic, they’ve had to switch their approach.

However, still this is going to be extremely meaningful for students.

“Back to school is traditionally a very busy time for Samaritan’s Feet,” said Denise Blomberg, Samaritan’s Feet regional director of operations. “That’s the time when families are trying to get all their children ready with school supplies, shoes, clothing, and have to make decisions on where they’re going to find the money to make that happen.”

Officials with Samaritan’s Feet and Trust, the organizations sponsoring this drive effort, say that, in Madison County, roughly 1,500 kids a year will need new shoes.

Blomberg says that it’s not always a lack of shoes that’s the problem, but students can have the wrong size or worn down shoes. That can affect them mentally and physically.

“Studies have shown that when kids feel good about themselves, that they perform better, and what better place to start that foundation than with a pair of shoes,” Blomberg said. “What we find is it’s not about the shoes at all. It’s about that moment that we’re able to inspire a child.”

Thursday, officials are bagging up 250 pairs of shoes that will be given out to students throughout the school year in Berea and Madison County.

