Randle latest Wildcat to sign monster NBA deal

Joins Gilgeous-Alexander in signing big-bucks extension
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game...
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW YORK (WKYT) - New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension, boosting a previous deal that will give the All-Star a total value of five years and $140 million, his agent reported on Thursday.

Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player, joins another former UK player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in inking big money deals this week.

On Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a maximum rookie contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, worth five years, $172 million. His deal includes a 30% escalator clause the will turn the $172 million base into $207 million if Gilgeous-Alexander is voted to one the three All-NBA teams.

Randle helped lead the Knick to a four-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last year. The 26-year-old Texas native could’ve waited for his contract to expire and sign a new $200 million max deal, but signing now gives the Knicks financial flexibility to reshape the roster.

