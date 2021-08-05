Randle latest Wildcat to sign monster NBA deal

NEW YORK (WKYT) - New York Knicks forward Julius Randle has agreed to a four-year, $117 million contract extension, boosting a previous deal that will give the All-Star a total value of five years and $140 million, his agent reported on Thursday.

Randle, who was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player, joins another former UK player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, in inking big money deals this week.

On Tuesday, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a maximum rookie contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder, worth five years, $172 million. His deal includes a 30% escalator clause the will turn the $172 million base into $207 million if Gilgeous-Alexander is voted to one the three All-NBA teams.

Randle helped lead the Knick to a four-seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs last year. The 26-year-old Texas native could’ve waited for his contract to expire and sign a new $200 million max deal, but signing now gives the Knicks financial flexibility to reshape the roster.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.