Scott County Schools requiring masks inside school buildings, busses

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County Schools will require masks when school starts.

Effective on the first day of school, August 18, all students, staff members, and visitors to Scott County Schools will be required to wear a mask inside school buildings and on the school bus.

This includes students preschool through grade 12.

In the announcement, school officials said, in part:

Last year, masking and enhanced safety protocols allowed us to fully re-open school and remain open for the duration of the spring semester without interruption.

We were able to remove the mask requirement for our summer school program, but with the increasing incidence rates in our community and the spread of the Delta variant, we experienced the quarantine of entire classrooms and buses in recent weeks.

School officials say the decision to mask is based on their own data regarding exposure and quarantines.

After the start of school, Scott County officials say they will consider other options that may allow for less strenuous masking protocols for those who are fully vaccinated, if supported by local data.

