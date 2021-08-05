State leaders to open recovery center for Nicholas County flood victims

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders from multiple agencies will open a recovery center for Nicholas County flood victims Friday.

Staff will be on hand to help residents and business owners learn about options to get help, including insurance, farm aid, and consumer protection.

The recovery center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Nicholas County Elementary School gymnasium.

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the county, which was pummeled by flash flooding after more than 4 inches of rain last Friday.

The governor says agents from FEMA will be arriving Thursday to begin assessing the damage.

County leaders estimate the cost of the damage to be higher than $1.5 million.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.