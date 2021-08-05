Advertisement

Tony Wise resigns after 7 seasons at Franklin Co.

Led Flyers to 15-10 record and region semifinals this past year
Tony Wise has resigned as boys' basketball coach at Franklin Co.
Tony Wise has resigned as boys' basketball coach at Franklin Co.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. boys’ basketball coach Tony Wise has resigned after seven seasons.

Wise met with his team on Thursday and made the announcement.

Wise previously spent two seasons across town at Frankfort High School.

During his tenure at Franklin Co., Wise led the Flyers to four district titles. His best season came this past year, leading Franklin Co. to a 15-10 record and a regional semifinal game for just the third time since 1996.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Husband, wife killed in Richmond shooting; man in custody after standoff with police
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Community remembers couple killed in Richmond shooting
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’

Latest News

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) controls the ball during an NBA basketball game...
Randle latest Wildcat to sign monster NBA deal
SCOTT CO. FOOTBALL
Scott County to add a wrinkle to its successful football philosophy
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard (10) dribbles past Louisville guard Jazmine Jones (23) and forward...
Kentucky - Louisville women’s basketball game part of ESPN’s Jimmy V Classic
Cardinals had ten or more wins from 2008-2019
WATCH | Scott County to add a wrinkle to its successful football philosophy