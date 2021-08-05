Tony Wise resigns after 7 seasons at Franklin Co.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin Co. boys’ basketball coach Tony Wise has resigned after seven seasons.

Wise met with his team on Thursday and made the announcement.

Wise previously spent two seasons across town at Frankfort High School.

During his tenure at Franklin Co., Wise led the Flyers to four district titles. His best season came this past year, leading Franklin Co. to a 15-10 record and a regional semifinal game for just the third time since 1996.

