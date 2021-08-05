Advertisement

Trump asks if Rand Paul will ‘apologize’ for opposing Trump-backed Ohio candidate

File photo of President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)
File photo of President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WSAZ) - Former President Donald Trump called out Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) for spending big on a U.S. House challenger in Ohio who lost to a Trump-endorsed candidate.

The statement released by Former President Trump Thursday read, " Do you think Rand Paul will apologize for spending nearly $1 Million on another candidate in Ohio’s 15th District congressional race after I had already endorsed Mike Carey? In any event, Mike went on to an unprecedented victory, more than doubling the second placed finisher and Rand’s candidate came in a distant third out of eleven. Rand is a different kind of guy, but I like him a lot anyway, and I’m proud to have endorsed him when when he ran. Do you think he learned his lesson?”

