WATCH LIVE: As COVID-19 surges again, Beshear holds another Team Kentucky Update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear will be giving another Team Kentucky Update on Thursday.

The governor is expected to talk about job announcements, COVID-19 cases, and vaccines at 12:30 p.m. from the State Capitol’s rotunda. Watch live above.

Governor Beshear hinted as to what he will be discussing when he posted on social media Wednesday. He says about 300 plus jobs are coming to Kentucky and he will also talk about the latest with the COVID-19 delta variant.

However, COVID-19 could dominate the update. Health leaders say cases continue to climb across Kentucky. It also comes as more hospitals are announcing they are requiring their staff to be vaccinated.

Governor Beshear posted a video message Wednesday, the first in a while. He said he was doing it because the case count is very concerning:

Today I am announcing 2,583 newly reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, the highest report since Feb. 3. Kentucky’s positivity rate has also increased to above 10%. The delta variant is serious and real and we have to be willing to do what it takes to protect our people. pic.twitter.com/ApGdOjOvnU — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) August 4, 2021

“We have more people in the hospital with Covid, or in the ICU or on a ventilator since February,” Gov. Beshear said in the video message. “Our positivity rate is over 10 percent at 10.08 percent the highest since January 24.”

Beshear says these numbers are the highest since vaccines were not readily available for most people. He said simply and bluntly that Kentucky is not moving in the right direction.

Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated and for everyone to wear masks indoors.

