WKYT Investigates: Back-to-school spending

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across the country are working with extra funds this year.

Thanks to the CARES Act, elementary and secondary schools have access to millions of extra dollars. Some Kentucky school districts are using the money to buy school supplies for their students.

“For some of our families that have three, four children in our district, that’s hundreds of dollars,” says Superintendent Mark Kopp, with Franklin County Schools. Kopp says his district is spending $500,000 of the $17 million they received during the pandemic. Woodford County, Scott County, and Estill County are three other districts buying supplies to help families.

“Now is the time to purchase things you can’t normally provide,” notes Deputy Superintendent Sharla Six. She says their pandemic-related funding also helped pay for summer school and field trips. “The high schools wanted to do college visits. They went to four different college sites, and took in some historical sites around Kentucky,” she says.

A thousand kids enjoyed a summer school program in Jessamine County, thanks to pandemic relief funding. The district received $24 million overall. District leaders are using some of it to hire additional teachers and counselors.

“We’re gonna be able to bring counselors - more counselors into Jessamine County Schools and we will have a cirriculum for social and emotional learning from preschool through 12th grade next year,” says Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore.

Franklin County also hired more teachers.

Districts have until 2024 to spend their pandemic-related funds.

