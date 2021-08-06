Advertisement

About 2M dehumidifiers recalled in US, possible fire hazard

This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New...
This photo provided by Consumer Product Safety Commission shows a dehumidifier made by New Widetech.(Consumer Product Safety Commission via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 2 million dehumidifiers made by New Widetech are being recalled in the U.S. because they can overheat and catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recall also includes about 380,000 dehumidifiers in Canada and about 25,000 in Mexico.

New Widetech is aware of 107 incidents of the recalled dehumidifiers overheating and/or catching fire, resulting in about $17 million in property damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

Allyson Felix, of the United States, prepares to start in a semifinal of the women's 400-meters...
Allyson Felix of the US sets record, wins bronze for 10th Olympic medal
Beginning Monday, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both our...
UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
LIVE: Biden discusess July's job report