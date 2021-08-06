Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances and a Summer surge

Isolated to scattered storms return through the start of the weekend with Summer air not far...
Isolated to scattered storms return through the start of the weekend with Summer air not far behind.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying well below average temperatures to begin August, Summer is surging back for next week, with more storm chances returning as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us through this evening and into tonight, and some of these showers will put down some heavy rainfall as they pass through. By tonight and overnight, rain chances will have dwindled, leading to partly cloudy skies and some dry time. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s this evening and into early tonight before the 60s show up overnight.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s for a mild feel. Mostly sunny skies with clouds mixed in will be with us throughout the day, but storm chances will also be possible. Better shower and thunderstorms chances will increase through the afternoon and evening across much of our region, but southern and southeastern Kentucky could see rain chances earlier as well. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-80s, but humidity will make it feel warmer.

A semi-dry pattern will be around Sunday and Monday, but humidity levels will remain higher, making it feel muggy and more like our typical summer. Then as we continue through the rest of next week, daily storm chances return with isolated and scattered chances. There isn’t one particular day that will be a washout or widespread event, so we’ll still have dry time throughout the week, but humidity remains high as week long. Temperatures will return to a typical Summer-like feel, with the 80s and 90s returning to the forecast by Monday and lasting through all of next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

A few showers will sneak in soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
A few storms will be around with the steam
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms and a little more steam
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead
Chris Bailey’s FastCast | A Few Storms Ahead
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Few Storms Ahead