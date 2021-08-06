Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Storm chances and a Summer surge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After enjoying well below average temperatures to begin August, Summer is surging back for next week, with more storm chances returning as well.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be with us through this evening and into tonight, and some of these showers will put down some heavy rainfall as they pass through. By tonight and overnight, rain chances will have dwindled, leading to partly cloudy skies and some dry time. Temperatures will slowly cool through the 70s this evening and into early tonight before the 60s show up overnight.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper 60s for a mild feel. Mostly sunny skies with clouds mixed in will be with us throughout the day, but storm chances will also be possible. Better shower and thunderstorms chances will increase through the afternoon and evening across much of our region, but southern and southeastern Kentucky could see rain chances earlier as well. Highs on Saturday are expected to reach into the mid-80s, but humidity will make it feel warmer.

A semi-dry pattern will be around Sunday and Monday, but humidity levels will remain higher, making it feel muggy and more like our typical summer. Then as we continue through the rest of next week, daily storm chances return with isolated and scattered chances. There isn’t one particular day that will be a washout or widespread event, so we’ll still have dry time throughout the week, but humidity remains high as week long. Temperatures will return to a typical Summer-like feel, with the 80s and 90s returning to the forecast by Monday and lasting through all of next week.

