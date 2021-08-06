East Jessamine has skill to win, but young guys need to develop

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - In Nicholasville, winning is the standard at East Jessamine, but last season, the Jags failed to meet those standards finishing 1-6.

“Our kids realize that last year we didn’t finish like we wanted to,” said East Jessamine head coach Mike Bowlin. “Season didn’t turn out like we would hope so our kids have committed this offseason to getting back to normal and I hope we can.”

One of last season’s losses came at home against cross town rival West Jessamine. The Jags are using that night as motivation.

“When it comes to the East Jessamine standard it’s just work a lot harder,” said Jaguars senior wide receiver Jaden Ramey. “In the weight room next to us we have a score from last year from West Jessamine. We blew that game. We had a three touchdown lead and we blew it in the fourth quarter. Gotta finish.”

The Jaguars return a lot of their skill guys, but their big question mark is the offensive line and lack of upperclassmen.

“We are going to have to look at some freshman playing on Friday nights for us,” said Bowlin. “The good news is they are very talented. One of the best freshman classes I have ever had. They were middle school conference champions. There are a lot of good players to pick from. They’ve got size they’ve got speed and there are a bunch of them so that bodes well for the future.”

East Jessamine may be young, but their defense has some ballers.

“Our safeties those are some dogs our linebackers are better than they were last year, our line is wonderful and everything is better than I ever thought it would be,” said linebacker Andre Johnson.

