Franklin County reverses mask decision; will require them to be worn

Tuesday, the Franklin County School District announced it would not require masks. Friday afternoon, at a specially called school board meeting, members changed their mind, now voting in favor of a mandate.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FRANKORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A central kentucky school district is reversing its mask decision.

Tuesday, the Franklin County School District announced it would not require masks. Friday afternoon, at a specially called school board meeting, members changed their mind, now voting in favor of a mandate.

Superintendent Mark Kopp says he had a meeting with health leaders earlier this week and he says, just in the last week, the case count for COVID-19 cases has changed dramatically, including higher cases of children.

The board also voted on whether or not to delay the start of school to August 25, from next Thursday. That vote ended in a tie, meaning the school year will start as scheduled next week.

However, with cases surging, Kopp says he will mandate everyone wear masks when classes start next Thursday.

“It’s a touchy subject. Unfortunately, politicized as far as mask wearing,” Kopp said. “I stand with science and, right now, science is telling us we need to look at every mitigation strategy.”

“The trend with the delta variant is that it spikes quickly then goes down,” said Sharla Six, Franklin Co. Schools. “We thought some extra days would allow that to happen.”

Kopp says, regardless of what happens, the goal is to keep children in school year round and not revert back to all virtual learning for everyone. He says, however, there remains a virtual academy option for those that wanted to apply.

Kopp told board members he will ask the state legislature for help in making their school calendar more flexible to make up days because of weather or sickness.

