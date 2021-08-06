Advertisement

Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and killed outside of an apartment building they owned on Keystone Drive.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Davis and Powell Funeral Home has released funeral arrangements for Chris and Gracie Hager, who were shot and killed in Richmond this week.

A celebration of life is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

The couple’s visitation and funeral will take place in Pike County at Hatfield Funeral Chapel.

The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, and the funeral will follow Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Thomas Birl, the man accused of killing the couple, has not yet been booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Police took Birl to a medical facility after the four-hour standoff that followed the shooting.

Birl is facing several charges, including two counts of murder and one count of arson.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton (left) and Renee Ratliff (right) were a few familiar faces...
‘Art Reducing Stigma’ portraits unveiled in effort to de-stigmatize addiction
James Comer (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
Rep. James Comer has no plans to run for governor
A state of emergency has been declared in Nicholas County after the deadly flooding in the...
Some Kentuckians left dealing with trauma after devastating flooding destroys their homes