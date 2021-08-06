Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Davis and Powell Funeral Home has released funeral arrangements for Chris and Gracie Hager, who were shot and killed in Richmond this week.

A celebration of life is set for Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

The couple’s visitation and funeral will take place in Pike County at Hatfield Funeral Chapel.

The visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, and the funeral will follow Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Thomas Birl, the man accused of killing the couple, has not yet been booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Police took Birl to a medical facility after the four-hour standoff that followed the shooting.

Birl is facing several charges, including two counts of murder and one count of arson.

