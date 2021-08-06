Gov. Beshear reports 2,612 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate over 10%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,612 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 495,132 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.46% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 525 are in kids 18 or younger.

There are now 98 counties in the red on Kentucky’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. #WKYT pic.twitter.com/XKzTl95Evw — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) August 6, 2021

There were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,372.

As of Friday, 976 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 286 are in the ICU, and 121 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,344,928 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

