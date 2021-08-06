Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,612 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate over 10%

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,612 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 495,132 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.46% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 525 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,372.

As of Friday, 976 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 286 are in the ICU, and 121 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,344,928 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

