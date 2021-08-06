Advertisement

Governor shares photo of Winnie Beshear post-skunk encounter

The governor shared an update on a smelly encounter he had with his dog Winnie.
The governor shared an update on a smelly encounter he had with his dog Winnie.(Andy Beshear/Twitter)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Dog owners-- it can happen to any of us!

As he wrapped up Thursday’s Team Kentucky briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear shared a story about a smelly encounter he and his dog Winnie had Wednesday night.

“She attacked a skunk. Getting skunked the worst I have ever seen a dog... and filling up the Kentucky Governor Mansion with a smell I hope it has never ever seen before,” Gov. Beshear said.

He shared another update Friday afternoon and it looks like Winnie isn’t too happy about it. Here she is now after being shaved down to get rid of the stink:

First Lady Britainy Beshear says last year their son nicknamed Winnie “Stinkerbell Snout.”

“So being governor is supposed to be glamorous, but when you spend several hours in the shower trying to get that smell off your dog, and that these are pretty much the only clothes you can wear today, that makes Winnie Beshear a very, very bad dog,” Gov. Beshear joked.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

WATCH | In-person assistance center opens to help people affected by Nicholas County flooding
New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
WATCH | New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
WATCH | UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 8/08: FCPS Supt. Dr. Demetrus Liggins; Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath