In-person assistance center opens to help people affected by Nicholas County flooding

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A week after the devastating floods in Nicholas County, local officials are hosting an in-person assistance center at Nicholas County Elementary School.

FEMA teams are out the ground assessing damage across the county and the governor has already sent a letter to the president requesting federal disaster aid.

After a week of cleaning up, folks are wondering what’s next in the process and the center has both state and local agencies to help people make that next step.

Today and tomorrow the Nicholas County Elementary School is hosting a multiagency assistance center a week after the devastating floods. You can learn more on @wkyt . #wkyt #flood #assistance #center #nicholas pic.twitter.com/UHjn2XVE9N — Ally Blake (@allyblakewx) August 6, 2021

Anyone who was affected by the flooding, no matter the scale, is eligible to come in.

Mavis Fryman came in to ask for assistance after parts of her property flooded.

When we first bought the place several years ago, we tried to get it and they said you’re not in a flood plane or flood prone area,” Fryman said. “So, I wasn’t home and I looked at the cameras from that night and it hit me at 12:50. There was about four feet of water it did not get in my house, but it got in my barn and two of my buildings and it smells awful.”

The center will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is encouraged if you were effected by the flooding to continue to contact Nicholas County Emergency Management and City of Carlisle Emergency Management.

