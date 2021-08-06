Advertisement

In-person assistance center opens to help people affected by Nicholas County flooding

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A week after the devastating floods in Nicholas County, local officials are hosting an in-person assistance center at Nicholas County Elementary School.

FEMA teams are out the ground assessing damage across the county and the governor has already sent a letter to the president requesting federal disaster aid.

After a week of cleaning up, folks are wondering what’s next in the process and the center has both state and local agencies to help people make that next step.

Anyone who was affected by the flooding, no matter the scale, is eligible to come in.

Mavis Fryman came in to ask for assistance after parts of her property flooded.

When we first bought the place several years ago, we tried to get it and they said you’re not in a flood plane or flood prone area,” Fryman said. “So, I wasn’t home and I looked at the cameras from that night and it hit me at 12:50. There was about four feet of water it did not get in my house, but it got in my barn and two of my buildings and it smells awful.”

The center will be open Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is encouraged if you were effected by the flooding to continue to contact Nicholas County Emergency Management and City of Carlisle Emergency Management.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

WATCH | In-person assistance center opens to help people affected by Nicholas County flooding
UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
WATCH | UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
WATCH | New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning