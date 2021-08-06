Javianne Oliver wins silver with Team USA 4x100 team

TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Javianne Oliver won a silver medal with the Team USA 4x100-meter relay team on Friday.

Oliver was the leadoff leg in the relay and the Americans finished with a time of 41.45.

In the heats, the relay placed second overall with a time of 41.90.

This is Oliver’s second race of Tokyo 2020 after making it to semifinals in the 100m dash with a time of 11.08.

During track & field competition at the Olympics, Wildcats have now amassed four medals. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold in the 100m hurdles while Sydney McLaughlin earned gold with a new world record in the 400m hurdles. Keni Harrison finished the 100m hurdles with a silver.

