Javianne Oliver wins silver with Team USA 4x100 team

Oliver was the leadoff leg in the relay and the Americans finished with a time of 41.45.
From left: Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas, of United...
From left: Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas, of United States celebrate after winning the silver medal in the final of the women's 4 x 100-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former Kentucky track star Javianne Oliver won a silver medal with the Team USA 4x100-meter relay team on Friday.

Oliver was the leadoff leg in the relay and the Americans finished with a time of 41.45.

In the heats, the relay placed second overall with a time of 41.90.

This is Oliver’s second race of Tokyo 2020 after making it to semifinals in the 100m dash with a time of 11.08.

During track & field competition at the Olympics, Wildcats have now amassed four medals. Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won gold in the 100m hurdles while Sydney McLaughlin earned gold with a new world record in the 400m hurdles. Keni Harrison finished the 100m hurdles with a silver.

