Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Scattered storms and a little more steam

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weekend will include a few more showers & storms, but not a total washout!

Our pattern includes scattered showers & thunderstorms all weekend. At no point does it look like we will see widespread chances. So if you have any plans for something outdoors, you can move forward with that plan. The only issue you will find is an increase in humidity. It won’t be off the charts, but certainly noticeable.

Some signs of Summer will return for next week. Temperatures will run up to 90 or slightly higher. Humidity will have a bigger presence during that time as well. When you consider the heat combined with the humidity, our FEELS LIKE should run 95-100. Very typical for this time of year.

Take care of each other!

