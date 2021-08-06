Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 8/08: FCPS Supt. Dr. Demetrus Liggins; Retired Lt. Col. Amy McGrath

Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins and Retired Lt. Colonel Amy McGrath.

Fayette County’s new school superintendent is on the job and getting everything ready for classes to begin next week. Dr. Demetrus Liggins was chosen after a five-month nationwide search for a new leader for the public schools in Lexington. He comes to town from the Greenville School District in the Dallas area of Texas.

Dr. Liggins begins his tenure in a very challenging time as the pandemic is leading to new rules and restrictions. He joins us to discuss his leadership style, his key goals for the year and more.

Amy McGrath returns to the scene with a new book called “Honor Bound” that details her groundbreaking military career and her swing at continuing public service in politics.

She was born in northern Kentucky but became a household name statewide during campaigns for a U.S. House seat in 2018 and a nationally watched challenge to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020.

Now, Lt. Colonel McGrath is reflecting on her experiences while also beginning a new chapter at the University of Kentucky where she’ll be teaching national security policy this fall. That’s within the Patterson School of Diplomacy.

McGrath joins us on Kentucky Newsmakers this week to discuss.

