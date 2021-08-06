Advertisement

Kentucky State University will require masks indoors

Kentucky State University has joined the growing list of colleges and universities requiring masks for Fall 2021.(Kentucky State University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State University has joined the growing list of colleges and universities requiring masks for Fall 2021.

“We are so excited to return to campus in person. I highly encourage everyone who hasn’t done so to get vaccinated so we can remain in person and keep campus in the green or gold operational alert status,” Kentucky State University Acting President Clara Ross Stamps said.

While masks are required indoors at Kentucky State for all campus community members and visitors, those living and working at Kentucky State are also strongly encouraged to mask indoors off campus to continue the widespread efforts to protect the campus community.

Faculty will return to campus for Fall 2021 encampment and back to the classroom Aug. 14.

In-person learning will resume on campus beginning Aug. 31.

