Leslie County health department offers free COVID-19 vaccinations during festival

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - To try and get its vaccination rate up, officials with the Leslie County Health Department gave out free COVID-19 vaccinations Friday.

In partnership with the Kentucky River District Health Department, officials set up shop near the entrance to the ongoing 28th annual Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival.

From 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., anyone attending the festival could come and get their choice of the Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“Our numbers have grown a lot here lately,” Health Promotion Specialist Alesha Staley said. “Yesterday, we had 55 cases, today it was 68 cases reported out and a month ago it was one to two cases. So, the numbers have increased.”

Staley said it is important to get the rate of vaccinations up.

“So, we’re just out here today, being honest and offering advice,” Staley said. “If they have questions, just trying to answer them. We’ve seen a lot of people today though that’s been vaccinated so that’s a good sign.”

Leaving one Leslie County resident using the opportunity to get vaccinated, after getting COVID-19 back in December.

“And I’ve just kind of put it off like a lot of people have done and I wanted the Pfizer vaccine so, I just decided this was the perfect time to come and get it,” Christy Napier said.

Staley said more people need to get vaccinated, as case numbers over the past month have been increasing.

“Right now, we’re at 38% fully vaccinated in Leslie County,” Staley said. “It’s one of our higher counties in the district that’s vaccinated. Just listening to good music and trying to vaccinate.”

Napier said she hopes others in her community follow suit.

“The shot is not as scary as COVID, and everybody needs to go ahead and get it,” Napier said. “If they feel that it’s right for them and that way we can eventually move on.”

Staley said they saw a total of five people get vaccinated.

“One guy in particular, he did come back after he asked about it so that was a good sign,” Staley said. “We do any community outreach, that’s what public health does. We’re just out here trying to do vaccinations wherever and whenever.”

While that may not seem like a lot, Staley said at this stage, it was a good turnout.

