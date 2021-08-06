Lexington mulch fire puts up lots of smoke

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters are on scene of a fire that’s putting up a lot of smoke in Lexington.

According to the Lexington Fire Dept., fire crews were dispatched around 11:20 Friday morning to the 1400 block of Cahill Dr. for a mulch fire.

They say crews were able to bring the fire under control quickly, but due to the volume of mulch, they will remain on scene for several hours while they complete extinguishment.

The fire department says traffic is not being impacted and the fire doesn’t present any other threat to public safety. However, they say, if you are in the area, you will see and smell smoke.

