Local high school football teams continue to take COVID precautions

As the August 20 opener approaches, COVID cases continue to surge in Kentucky.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The return of Friday night lights is exactly two weeks away, but as the opener approaches, COVID cases are back on the rise in Kentucky.

As practices ramp up, the recent surge is forcing local high school football coaches to be extra cautious.

“Oh yeah. We have to make sure we social distance, clean everything up, that’s just part of the protocol now that we’ve gone through COVID,” said George Rogers Clark head coach Joe Chirico.

“We still have to be precautious and take steps to make sure we are safe,” said Lafayette head coach Jon Clark. “To me, we are not out of anything yet. The attention to detail is about that. Make sure we do the right things.”

At Madison Southern, head coach Jon Clark has his own way of approaching the situation. While he understands the importance of taking precautions, he wants his players focused on football while they’re on the field.

“The reason being is they are hearing it from everybody everywhere all the time,” said Clark. “We’ve made this a place we don’t talk about it. We are not worried about it, if you don’t feel good you don’t come to practice that day. They are harped on it so much all the time, it’s going to be what it’s going to be.”

COVID cases in the commonwealth are at their highest levels in six months and if coaches want to play, they know they have to buckle down to keep the season on schedule.

“We all realize how close we came last year to not having a season,” said Lexington Christian head coach Doug Charles. “We don’t forget that and we don’t take it for granted. Hopefully this little flurry that’s going on, we can dodge that and have a normal season with normal fans.”

The season opener is set for August 20.

