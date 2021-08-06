Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing a well-known Richmond couple has been booked into the Madison County Detention Center.

Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen property charge against Birl. Investigators say the gun he used to shoot and kill Chris and Gracie Hager was stolen.

Before he was booked, Birl was being treated in the hospital.

Services are now set for the Hagers. A celebration of life will take place Sunday at the Ravine on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus.

Visitation will take place Monday at Hatfield Funeral Chapel in Pike County. Their funeral will be held there as well, on Tuesday.

