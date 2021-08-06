Advertisement

New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal

By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Teachers, students, and administrators are all looking forward to the start of a new school year.

In Fayette County, that starts next week.

“I will tell you, of all the days of the school year, my favorite is the first day of school,” said Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, Fayette County Public Schools.

This year will mark the first first day of school in Lexington for new Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins.

Last year, virtual learning and a series of disruptions because of the pandemic interrupted learning across the country but, this year, Liggins says keeping students safe in-person learning is a priority.

“First of all, we were waiting on what we can do to make sure that we have in person school. Have school to where everyone was safe and make sure that we had as minimal interruptions as possible,” Dr. Liggins said. “We understand that we’re part of the larger community. There will be cases, there’s going to be quarantines, but we want to minimize those as much as possible.”

The superintendent says the district is taking a layered approach to protecting students. Buildings will be cleaned before and during the school day, visitors will have new protocols to follow and probably the biggest one is mandating that all students, and staff, wear a mask.

“We’re making sure we’re putting systems in place for where our students are safe, our staff are safe, that we can find a learning environment where students are thriving and able to stay in person and learn,” Dr. Liggins said. “Most kids want to be in person. Most kids want to be able to be around our peers. Most kids want to have a normal school year, and without masks we were looking at various ways to take that away from them at various stages.”

“It’s a lot of tough decisions, but it’s worth while work so we’re rolling our sleeves up and getting it done,” Dr. Liggins said.

Dr. Liggins says that he’s hopeful this school year will look and feel more normal than last year, and he’s excited for the first day of classes.

