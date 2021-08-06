Advertisement

Police close Lexington Waffle House for shooting investigation

A witness says the shooting happened after a fight at the restaurant.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Lexington closed a Waffle House early Friday morning after a shooting.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at the Waffle House on Winchester Road near East Loudon Avenue.

Police say someone fired shots after a disorder in the parking lot.

As officers arrived at the restaurant, dispatch received a report of two women at the hospital saying they were hit by a car.

Police believe the two incidents are related.

A witness told WKYT’s Jim Stratman that a fight broke out at the restaurant and someone tried to drive away through a crowd of people.

The witness said two people started shooting at the car.

At this time, police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

The women who showed up at the hospital are expected to be okay.

