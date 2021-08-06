Scott County parents disagree over school mask mandate

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Scott County school officials announced on Thursday that students, staff members, and visitors will have to wear masks inside school buildings and on school buses. Parents are divided on the issue.

”They should let us live our life and not try to control us,” said Heather Rutherford, who has two children ages 14 and 16.

School officials said they decided on the mask mandate after looking at recent data. They explained that last semester, masking and enhanced safety protocols allowed schools to fully reopen and stay open.

”There was no major outbreak,” said Sara Wiley, a parent who agrees students should wear masks. “The kids all figured it out. They functioned well.”

Rutherford feels the mandate will interfere with learning and hinder students from socializing with their peers.

”If they’re going to do it for this, they should do it for the flu and anything else that’s contiguous,” Rutherford said.

While parents disagree about masks in schools, most agree that in-person learning is best for students.

”Virtual learning was doing a lot of damage to the children,” Wiley said.

Rutherford explained her kids fell behind academically and that one had to go to summer school.

Parents hope the upcoming school year will be better than the last.

School officials are strongly recommending masks for open house and other back to school events. School starts August 18.

