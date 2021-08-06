Advertisement

UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students

Beginning Monday, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both our academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mask will be required at the University of Kentucky.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, masks will be required inside of all UK’s indoor spaces, including both of the academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

If you are in an office meeting with someone, and you both have been vaccinated, a mask is not required.

Similarly, if a student is in a residence hall room and is with their roommate or has a guest, and everyone is vaccinated, a mask is not required.

However, in hallways and gathering areas, conference rooms and lobbies where people come together, masks should be worn by everyone, irrespective of vaccination status.

Masks are not required for anyone alone in indoor or outdoor spaces. However, unvaccinated individuals should wear masks outside when around other people.

Students who are not vaccinated will take an entry test in the coming days. They also will be tested on a regular basis throughout the school year until they are vaccinated or provide the university with verification of that status.

Unvaccinated students must also continue to fill out the daily health screener.

UK officials say they will also begin considering mandatory vaccines and mandatory testing on a regular basis for staff and faculty. On Wednesday, UK HealthCare, along with other major health systems in Kentucky, announced that vaccines are required for the vast majority of employees.

