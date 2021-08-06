Advertisement

UofL, UK to require masks indoors

Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Masks will be required indoors on the University of Louisville campus.

UofL tweeted about the mask mandate Friday stating masks would be required in public, indoor settings beginning on Aug. 9.

The University of Kentucky also stated masks would be required inside of all the university’s indoor spaces, including both of the academic and medical campuses, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status, beginning on Aug. 9.

