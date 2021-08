LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Walmart in London on Highway 192 W posted on their Facebook page Friday morning that they will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on August 6th.

Store officials posted that they will be doing deep cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking and will reopen on Sunday, August 8 at 6 p.m.

