West Jessamine heading in right direction under Scott Marsh

The Colts finished 4-4 in the first season with Marsh.
West Jessamine opens the season against Dunbar.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - For Scott Marsh, it’s time for season No. 2 at West Jessamine and after turning a winless program into a .500 team a year ago, all signs point to a winning season in 2021.

“He’s just meant so much his energy and commitment to all of us he always cares about us and everything it makes us feel loved and supported and that’s why we always try out best,” said West Jessamine senior linebacker Hunter Chastain.

Under center, the Colts return 2,000 yard passer Jacob Jones. He threw for 17 touchdowns last season and his teammates say he looks lethal yet again.

“I’ve seen his footwork getting better his eyes are unbelievable,” said Chastain. “He’s been looked at by multiple D-1 schools and he carries our offense and knows exactly what’s he’s doing. His leadership is amazing and he makes us all feel like he loves and cares about us.”

Defensively, West Jessamine returns two of its three leading tacklers, including senior linebacker Hunter Chastain. His defense is up for challenge in 2021.

“We are looking really incredible,” said Chastain. “I think we’ve taken multiple strides. We put in new plays, new people are coming up and we are trying to teach them as we go along.”

Hunter and the Colts open the 2021 season August 20 against the defending 6A region champs, Dunbar.

