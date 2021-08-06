Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

