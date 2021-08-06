Advertisement

White House discusses COVID vaccine guideline options

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki said Friday that there are “early discussions about a range of options” for new vaccine mandates or penalties for certain situations, such as domestic travelers and nursing home workers.

She added that the administration has “concern” about anti-mask, anti-vaccine mandate restrictions in some states.

“If you don’t want to abide by public health guidelines, don’t want to use your role as leaders,” Psaki said, “then you should get out of the way.”

She also applauded United Airlines’ announcement that it would require workers to get vaccinated, saying “support these vaccination requirements to protect workers, communities and our country and we hope to see even more action from the public and private sector over the coming weeks.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Study: Vaccines give COVID-19 survivors big immune boost

— Vaccination form for federal workers adds penalties for lies

— Some US schools reopen with mix of masks in classrooms

— United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Police release graphic details of murder of Richmond couple
Police said the deputy, identified as Brandon Shirley, 26, was in uniform inside of his...
LMPD chief: Off-duty deputy fatally shot was ‘targeted and ambushed’
Gov. Beshear says the growing cases continue to highlight the need for people to get vaccinated...
Several Ky. hospital systems to require vaccinations for workers
Employees of Baptist Health Hardin protested outside of the hospital on August 4, 2021 over a...
Baptist Health employees protest COVID vaccine mandate
As much as Chris and Gracie Hager were staples in the Richmond community, they were just as...
‘It’s unfathomable:’ Community grieves together at service held for beloved Richmond couple

Latest News

WATCH | In-person assistance center opens to help people affected by Nicholas County flooding
New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
WATCH | New FCPS superintendent hopeful for school year that will look, feel more normal
UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
WATCH | UK to require masks indoors on campus; regular testing for unvaccinated students
From left: Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas, of United...
Javianne Oliver wins silver with Team USA 4x100 team
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Aide who says Cuomo groped her files criminal complaint