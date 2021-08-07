Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Summer surges back with storm chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Summer heat and humidity are surging back into the forecast, with storm chances returning next week as well.

Scattered to isolated showers and storms will be with us through this evening and into early tonight. Most of the changes will stay across southern and southeastern Kentucky like we saw today, but a few changes could make their way into central regions as well. This evening, temperatures will cool through the 80s and into the 70s and then slowly fall into the 60s by late tonight.

By Sunday morning, we’ll start the day in the mid to upper-60s with a bit of fog possible for a few areas. We’ll have mostly dry conditions throughout the day, with a mix of sun and clouds sticking around. Humdity will inch up a bit more throughout the day, making it feel warmer and muggier. By the afternoon and evening hours, highs are expected to rise into the mid to upper-80s, making it feel more like our typical August.

We keep our drier stretch going into Monday; however, storm chances will slowly build back into the forecast by late Monday and then through the rest of next week. Storm chances will stay relatively isolate to scattered, but as we get into the latter half of the week, these chances will become slightly more widespread, with a cold front coming through by the end of the week. Highs will continue to warm into the upper-80s and even the 90s through much of next week, but as the late-week cold front comes in, we could see highs back down into the lower-80s.

