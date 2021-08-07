Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Showers and Storms into the Afternoon

Saturday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is August 7 and we will start off this first Saturday of the month with temps in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and fog in the valleys.

As we get into the day temps will rise into the mid-80s and the humidity will make it feel sticky. The chance for showers and storms will increase throughout the day and we will mainly see them after 1:00 PM till sunset. Into the second half of the weekend, things get toasty and drier. Tomorrow highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, feeling well into the 90s. There is a very small chance for rain, but I very much believe that we will stay mostly dry throughout the day. Starting into the workweek, the summer-like temps finally return back to normal summer and we could in some spots exceed 90 degrees. Humidity levels stay high and muggy and not even a shower will really cool us off. getting into the second part of the week showers and storms return with the best chances in the afternoon, but not all-out washouts by any means.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better weekend:)

