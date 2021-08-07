Bell County church hosts back-to-school giveaway

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With schools going back into session, one Bell County church decided to help out the community with a back-to-school giveaway.

Blackmont Baptist Church gave away a variety of items including backpacks, schools supplies, footwear, toys, bicycles, and bagged lunches.

“We were trying to do a two-day event but with the COVID virus, well we changed it to a drive thru,” Pastor David Howard said. “So, we’re very thankful today for beautiful weather and the people that’s turned out, had a good turnout.”

Church Member Mary Runions said she hopes to see other churches get involved.

“I see a few but not very many,” Runions said. “I’d like to see a lot more doing it because there is a great need in our county for this.”

Howard adds it is all about strength in numbers.

“More hip you got the more you can do and administer together,” Howard said. “It’s all for his glory, it’s not the name of the church, one certain church but we’re all God’s people trying to do one goal.”

Howard said they received donations for the giveaway locally and outside the state.

“We give, we sell nothing...everything’s giveaway,” Howard said. “To minster and show that we do love them. We love people, love this community, love all people.”

Leaving one parent, Missy Brock, thankful for the service.

“The one’s that can’t afford it, through the pandemic,” Brock said. “It’s just been awful, you can’t get out and work with one another but we’re going to try to put it all together. All churches working together.”

Howard says his church plans to do many more giveaways in the coming months.

